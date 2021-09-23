Ronald "Ron" Ivan McGriff, age 78, of Cambridge passed away September 21, 2021 at Walker Methodist in Cambridge.
He was born on July 26, 1943 in Sioux City, Iowa to Helen (Boles) and Ivan "Mac" McGriff. He was raised with a love for music, reading and gardening.
He graduated from Wayne State University with degrees in Education and English as well as a degree for Library Science from the University of Minnesota.
He was a member of the Isanti County Planning Commission and served on the Isanti County Parks and Recreation Board. He worked in many aspects of the library service role throughout his career, including the circulation desk, bookmobile and as a Consulting Librarian. He was the Assistant Director of the East Central Library (1976-1984) and named the Faculty Librarian at Pine Technical College (2003). In 1978, he served as the president of the Public Library Division of the Minnesota Library Association.
Along with reading a good book and helping others find a good book, he especially loved his time in the gardens of his home in rural Isanti County. Born a "city boy," he learned and gained so much from his time in the gardens and woods of his home. He lived by these words by Henry David Thoreau who wrote: "In Wildness is the preservation of the world."
He is survived by his son, Anders (Charissa); grandchildren, Wyatt and Annabel; his cousin and friend, Sandy (Jim) Ladegaard and former wife, Marilyn McGriff.
The Family would like to thank Walker Methodist and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion.
Memorials are preferred to East Central Regional Library and the Isanti County Environmental Coalition.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cambridge Public Library on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 1-4pm.
