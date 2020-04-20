Ronald Leroy Eells was born to Elmer Edward and Katie (Lena Catherine Kozlowski) Eells on August 1, 1948 at the Rush City Hospital. He was baptized at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and attended Rush City schools for all 12 grades. He graduated from Rush City High School in 1966. Immediately after graduation, Ronald enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served in the Marine Corps for three years. Thirteen months of those three years Ronald spent in combat in Vietnam. He was wounded while under fire and was awarded a Purple Heart. Ronald was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal on April 1, 1969. Ronald loved his family, good home cooked food and family gatherings. He had an uncanny ability to argue on any side of an issue. He also was a great story teller. A fond memory is him telling a story, talking with his hands and holding a cup of coffee. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Katie Eells; sisters Grace Skinner and June Eells; brothers-in-law Arlen Weis and Gordon Boyce. He is survived by brothers Elmer (Barbara) Eells, James (Marlys) Eells, Clyde (Beth) Eells, Joe (Mary) Eells; sisters Marie Weis, Helen (Harvey) Lindquist, Betty Boyce, Katherine Johnson, and Susan Eells and numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald passed away on April 19, 2020. Funeral services to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
