Rolland “Rod” K. Ostrom passed away peacefully at his home in Bisbee, AZ just six weeks prior to his 78th birthday. He was a 1961 graduate of Braham High School and attended one year of college at the U of M before joining the Army and serving in Korea. After his service, he worked in the fashion industry while living in Boston, MA. He subsequently moved to Los Angeles, CA where he had a modeling career, worked in real estate development and was a realtor for many years. After retiring to Palm Desert, CA for several years he moved to Bisbee, falling in love with the historic charm of the town and natural beauty of the area. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Vivian Ostrom. He is survived by his sister Rebecca Ostrom and her husband Bill Reeves, his sisters Cheryll Ostrom and Pamela Ostrom, his brother Greg Ostrom, his nephew Jon Ostrom and niece Jaclyn Szczech and their families. In addition to being known for his abilities as an engaging storyteller, Rod enjoyed renovating and remodeling houses and had a life-long passion for classic cars. His family and friends will miss his wit, sparkle, creative energy, and enthusiasm for life. No services are planned at this time due to CoVid restrictions.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.