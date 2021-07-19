Roland “Rollie” Ramberg of Harris passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at The Estates at Rush City at the age of 92. Roland Eugene Ramberg was born November 14, 1928 to Frank and Anna (Wredberg) Ramberg in Harris, Minnesota. Rollie is survived by his wife Mavis Ramberg of Harris; children Ronald (Lisa) Ramberg of Hinckley, Lynn (Elden) Johnson of Rush City, David (Karla) Ramberg of Stanchfield, Jeffrey Ramberg of Harris; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Cliff Ramberg, Darrell (Janet) Ramberg, Dean (Marlys) Ramberg; sister-in-law Bonnie Ramberg; brother-in-law Curt Britz. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anna Ramberg; siblings Elven (Norma) Ramberg, Carl (Pat) Ramberg, Dorothy Britz, Gloria Hanson, Willard Ramberg. Pastor Conrad Warner will officiate at funeral services for Rollie: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Harris. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service, Olson Chapel – Rush City, Minnesota. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.