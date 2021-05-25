Roland “Bozo” Elwood Polzin, age 99 of Isanti, died on February 10, 2021 at his home in Isanti. Bozo was born on April 14, 1921 in Hazel, South Dakota to Carl and Emma (Halluer) Polzin. He grew up in Hazel, South Dakota and moved to the Maple Ridge area of Braham at age 17. Bozo served in the Coast Guard and then Navy during WWII, being discharged in 1947. He was a long-time member of the VFW and American Legion. After service, Bozo met LouElla Johnson, got married on October 17, 1953, and settled in the Cambridge area before moving to Isanti in 1959. He worked many jobs throughout his life including, semi truck driver, cement worker, hauling milk throughout the 40’s and 50’s, bus driver for Isanti Schools for 24 years and 7 years as a sub driver after retiring as the manager at the Isanti Liquor Store from 1968-1986. Bozo also served with the Isanti Fire Department for 22 years, retiring in 1981. Bozo worked in the preferred seating section at the annual rodeo for many years after retiring from the fire department. Bozo was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many great trips. Bozo rode his 4 wheeler to the hunting stand until he was well into his 80’s. He enjoyed the outdoors and worked tirelessly in his garage after retirement scrapping out whatever appliance or electronic device was available. He also liked to host smelt fries and turtle feeds at his house. Bozo and LouElla enjoyed traveling and were able to take many trips through the years including a trip to Alaska which had been on the travel wish list. In the later years, he enjoyed many hours putting together jigsaw puzzles when family stopped by, which he proudly displayed in his living room. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Emma Polzin; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Orville and Ruth, Edward and Louise, Winfred and Dallas, and Leslie and Margie; daughter, Robin Polzin Nei; and great-granddaughter, Shayla Karlson. Bozo is survived by his wife of 67 years, LouElla Polzin (Johnson); sons, Randy (Cathy) and Richard (Rocky); daughter, Cindy (Richard) Marshall, all in Isanti, MN; seven grandchildren, Danielle, Jason, Brandy (Marc), Ryan (Steph), Ronell (Nate), Mark, Joe (Leesa); 15 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Rylee, Brody, Amiya, Eian, Avery, Campbell, Paisley, Molly, Daisy, Carter, Stella, Luke, Myla, and Tenley and, of course, his special friend Sadie, the cat. Bozo enjoyed life to the fullest. He always had a joke or story to share and will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Allina hospice team and volunteers who provided wonderful care for Bozo. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber, MN with a visitation one hour prior. Bozo and LouElla have been members at St. John since 1959. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
