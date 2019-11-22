Roger E. Larson, 79, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger leaves behind his loving wife, Marlene; son Chad (Traci) Larson and grandson Wyatt; daughter Shari Larson, granddaughter Kristen (Sean) Johnson and great-granddaughter Alexis. Roger died as he lived, with humor, humility, compassion and concern for others. Roger and Marlene were married in Rockford, IL on September 29, 1962 and had a full life devoted to family, friends and faith. Roger loved to travel, loved to talk, and loved to add his personal touch to stories. He took great pride in his work and made many friends around the world over the years. Services will be held at New Hope Community Church, 33030 Vickers St. NE, Cambridge, MN on December 7th. 2 p.m. Visitation – Coffee and Cookies 3 p.m. Service – with dessert bar to follow In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to PanCan.org for pancreatic cancer research or to the Community Funds of New Hope Community Church or First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
Roger E. Larson
