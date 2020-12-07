Roger A. Sundvall

Roger Allen Sundvall went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. He was born in Stratton, Ontario, Canada on September 14, 1936. His parents were Herman and Mathilda Sundvall and were homesteaders on the Canadian side of the Rainy River. They could see Minnesota from their front yard. It was a very interesting life, farming and cutting pulp. It was very difficult to get to school, especially in the winter. The road they lived on in Canada is now named Sundvall Road. Roger enlisted in the US Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He went to work as a carpenter until retirement at age 62. He was united in marriage to Janet Swedeen in June 1959. They were married 61 years. To this union they had three sons; Clayton (Sandra Doebbling), Wayne (Melissa Usher) and Brad. Roger was industrious. There weren’t many things he couldn’t figure out and do. He only had an eighth-grade education, but he did very well with his talented hands and work ethic. He loved to cut wood and go out in the woods with his old Ford tractor. He was definitely an outdoor person. He did a lot of fishing and deer hunting with his sons. Roger had a talent for carpentry. He built his own home and helped many relatives and neighbors with their projects. Roger and his wife Janet traveled somewhere every year. They were able to go to Europe twice and drove the Alkan (Alaska) highway in 1975. He was proud of his musical family and loved to hear them making music together in his living room. He would be seen tapping his foot to the music. Although he didn’t have the gift of music, he would be seen carrying instruments when the family was performing somewhere. Roger enjoyed his grandchildren Scott, Kara, Max, Erica, Coty, Jared, Becca and step grandchildren Samantha Mark and Joey Mark. Roger was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Mathilda Sundvall, his brothers Harold, Marvin, Lorne, Roy, Jim, and sister Mavis. A Celebration of Roger’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Springvale Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.