Roger Lafontaine, of Cambridge, formerly of Braham, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He was 80 years old. Roger is survived by his wife Pat; children, Gayle (Gary) Land, Kevin (Missi), Kurt (Stacey), and Cathy (Paul) Dial; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; four siblings, as well as many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment and military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
