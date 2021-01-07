Roena Mae Johnson, age 83, of Cambridge, formerly of Isanti, died at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids January 5, 2021. Roena was born February 26, 1937 in Mora to Lawrence and Alice (Birkman) Black. The family moved to Cambridge where she attended school and graduated from Cambridge High School. Roena married Don Johnson on August 18, 1957 and they made their home in Isanti. She worked at Grandview Christian Home for several years. Roena was a long time member of Elim Baptist Church in Isanti. Her interests and hobbies included gardening, knitting, walking and visiting in California with family that lived there. Roena is survived by three children, Sheila (Andrew) Walkowiak of Coon Rapids, Scott (Laurie) Johnson of Forest Lake, Allan (Karen) Johnson of Isanti; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Arlyne (Travis) Brazil, Betty Saunders, Ronald (Leona) Black all of California; sister-in-law, Beverly (Dave) Mattson of Braham; and by many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.