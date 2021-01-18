Rodney Kish, age 60, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Parmly in Chisago City after a yearlong battle with squamous cell carcinoma. Rodney Alan Kish was born February 8, 1960 to Joseph and Ruth (Holmstrom) Kish in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rodney attended Pillsbury Elementary School in northeast Minneapolis until moving to Pine City in December of 1969, when he then attended Pine City Elementary and High School. At an early age, Rodney worked for the Pine City Co-Op, driving a cattle truck to haul cattle. He worked for various trucking companies before his 25 years with Dallas Erickson Trucking. His love for over the road trucking took him to most of the United States and Canada where he enjoyed the beauty of the country. He was unable to work for the last year and a half. Rodney had a love for fishing, ice fishing and deer hunting – bow and arrow, muzzle and rifle. He liked watching football, baseball and hockey. He also liked to snowmobile and 4-wheel. Rodney was a quiet man but if you got him talking about hunting and fishing…that was his life. He enjoyed his peaceful time at his home in Duxbury watching deer, bear and other wildlife. Rodney’s best friend was his dog, Hunter. They spent every minute, that Rodney was home, together. Rodney would take Hunter for rides in his pick-up and take him 4-wheeling. When Rodney would make himself supper, he would also grill one for Hunter. Hunter died in the fall of 2020. Rodney was kind, giving, caring and would help out anyone that would ask. His vast knowledge about trucks, trucking, hunting and life helped out many people through the years. He will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends. Rodney is survived by his very special friend Debi Erickson of Rush City; sister Patty (Jeff) Espeseth of Pine City; brothers Dennis (Sharon) Holmstrom of Mora and Peter (Linda) Kish of Blaine; six nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Kish; mother Ruth Clementson and step-father Bill Clementson. Thank you to everyone for their kind words and prayers during Rodney’s battle with cancer and for the care given to him at Wyoming Hospital and Parmly in Chisago City. A celebration of Rodney’s Life will occur when it is safe to congregate. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service, Olson Chapel – Rush City, Minnesota. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.