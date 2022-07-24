Roberta J. Erickson

Roberta Joan Erickson, age 88 of Dalbo, MN, went to be with her Lord on July 23, 2022. She was a resident of GracePointe Crossing, Cambridge, MN at the time of her death.

Roberta Joan (Larsen) Erickson was born September 3, 1933 in rural Union County, SD to Orville and Gladys Larsen. In 1939, while in first grade, her family moved to a farm in Maple Ridge Township. She attended District 65 country school through eighth grade, graduating from Braham High School in 1951. While attending high school, she was active in choir, band, orchestra and musicals.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.