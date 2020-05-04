Robert T. Keocher, age 81 of North Branch, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City. Robert was born on February 27, 1939 in Stacy to parents, Theodore and Violet (Mathisen) Keocher. He attended the Oxford Country School through the eighth grade. Robert started farming and also worked at Northrup King in Minneapolis for a few years before he took up farming full time. He married Jackie Clausen at the Weber Church and they later divorced. Robert served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and was discharged in October of 1967. He loved hunting and trapping as well as time fishing. Robert is survived by his two sons, Brian and David Keocher both of North Branch; his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Fisher of Stacy and his brother, Darwin (Robin) Keocher of Stacy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Violet and brother, Gerald. A private family service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
