Robert S. and Gloria V. Duoos

Robert Duoos, just four days short of his 98th birthday, passed away peacefully at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN. Bob grew up on a farm in Kanabec County. His parents were immigrants from Norway, so Bob spoke only Norwegian until he started school. He was drafted in 1943 and went on to become a decorated WWII combat veteran who was awarded a bronze star and two purple hearts. After the war, Bob attended Augsburg College on the GI bill where he earned a teaching degree. He taught American History at Cambridge Senior High from 1953-1984. Bob earned a master’s degree at the U of M, and after retiring from teaching high school he taught at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. At Augsburg, he met and fell in love with Gloria Swanson, they married in 1948. Through seven decades of marriage they raised four children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild! One of Bob’s passions was flying. He earned his private pilot license in 1964 and flew until he was 80 years old. He loved to fly so much that he spent seven years building a Corben Ace with the help of two of his airport friends, Dennis Peterson and Jim Starr. Bob flew the Corben Ace for over 20 years. Bob enjoyed having coffee with his friends at the cafe, many who had been his students. He especially enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, spending time at the cabin and loved hunting with his good friends Pat and Michael O’Neil. Bob loved living in Cambridge and was very active in the community. He served as Commander of the Cambridge American Legion Post, President of the Isanti County Historical Society, President of the Cambridge Lutheran Church Congregation, served on the Isanti County Draft Board, was a Mason then became a Scottish Rite Mason in 1973. Served as Master of the Cambridge Lodge and was a Justice of the Peace. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a terrific friend. He is survived by Gloria his beautiful wife of 72 years; brother Jack; children Deborah Duoos, Tim Duoos (Lynn), Lisa Duoos Smrekar (Tom), son-in-law Armen Hitzemann; grandchildren Lindsey Williams (Sean), Ian Gearhart, Tyler Duoos, Christine Duoos; great-granddaughter Ingrid Williams. Bob was sadly preceded in death by his daughter Dr. Bridget Duoos. Gloria Duoos was born on November 2, 1926 in New Richmond, WI to Hilda and Eugene Swanson. Gloria passed away peacefully at GracePointe Crossing on January 18, 2021, just eight days after the passing of her husband Bob Duoos. Gloria graduated from high school in 1944 and attended Augsburg College, majoring in biology. While in college, Gloria met a handsome WWII veteran, Bob, and they married in 1948. In 1953, Gloria and Bob moved to Cambridge, MN where they raised four children. Gloria cherished her 3rd grade students at Cambridge Elementary where she taught for over 30 years. Gloria was a longtime member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school and participated in the Church Women’s Circle. Gloria loved to play bridge with her friends, fish, golf, and ride on the pontoon boat. She also enjoyed sewing, was an excellent cook, read mystery novels and always enjoyed a game of scrabble and a good crossword puzzle. We will remember Gloria as a great mom, a wonderful wife, a terrific friend, and a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her brother Gene Swanson; children Deborah Duoos, Tim Duoos (Lynn), Lisa Duoos Smekar (Tom), son-in-law Armen Hitzemann; grandchildren Lindsey Williams (Sean), Ian Gearhart, Tyler Duoos, Christine Duoos; great-granddaughter Ingrid Williams. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Bob Duoos and daughter Dr. Bridget Duoos. Funeral Services 11 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment in the Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.