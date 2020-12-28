Robert L. Stanius

Robert Lee Stanius, 86, of Isanti, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his family home. He was born on January 22, 1934 in a bedroom of the Stanius homestead, a Century Farm in Isanti, along with his twin sister, Ruth Leone (Becklin) to Sophia and Robert Stanius. As was custom, he went through eighth grade at the Oxlip School and then attended the Cambridge High School. He would share stories about school, his classmates and favorite teacher, Mrs. Florence Olson. In his younger days, he helped area farmers picking cucumbers, putting up hay and any other jobs they needed done. He could hardly wait for them to call so he could earn $1.50/day. On October 4, 1952, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Hermstad, whom he had met through mutual friends. They lived on the family farm with his father, Robert, raising dairy cows, pigs (feeder) and crops to feed the animals. Their daughter, Debee, was born in 1953 and daughter Cheryl, in 1961. Robert was passionate about farming and enjoyed talking with other farmers. He and Harold Peterson bought and shared machinery together to keep costs down. When he could be dragged off of the farm, he and Char traveled to California, Chicago, Sweden, Hawaii, Arizona, the Panama Canal and Florida. He served on the Minnco Credit Union Board for 24 years and also on the Stanford School Board. Robert is preceded in death by his daughter, Debee McGovern; wife, Charlotte Stanius and sister, AnnaMae (Strom) Gahlon. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Stanius-Deiman (David) of Minneapolis; son-in-law, Chuck McGovern (Debee) of Mora; grandsons, David and Will Deiman, Drew (Allison) McGovern, Rob McGovern, Clint (Monica) McGovern; great-grandchildren, Cordelia, LuElla, twins, Mavis and Wallace, Noah and Nevaeh, Colette and Margaret; sisters, Marjorie Stake of Los Gatos, CA and Ruthie Becklin of Cambridge, MN; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Robert spent his entire life in the house he was born and died in. He maintained a special connection with his twin sister, Ruthie, and they were known to call each other once or more a day, teasing one another. He was the family historian and would share stories about the family at the Stanius Family Reunions hosted at the farm each summer and would rattle off details about the farm. Bob always looked forward to visits from his grandsons and great-grandchildren. He was also known to offer a pinch of snuff here and there. His cribbage buddies would come over every Friday morning to play, up until Covid: Bobby Peterson, Dave Muylaert and Denny Stanius. A special thank you to Gentle Hands of Time-Cambridge, Allina Hospice, Dr. Peltier and Connie. A memorial service will be held in the spring/early summer. Interment at Long Lake Community Cemetery in Isanti, MN. Arrangements by Strike Life Tributes in Isanti.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.