Robert L. Mittelstaedt

Robert "Bob" Mittelstaedt, age 70, of North Branch passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by his family in a room filled with music.

Bob was born July 7, 1952 in Minneapolis to Lawrence and Eleanor "Ellie" Mittelstaedt. He was raised in North Branch where he graduated from high school in 1970. Bob spent his career working at Honeywell for over 35 years. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, but his true passion in life was music.

