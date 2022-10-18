Robert L. Mittelstaedt

Robert "Bob" Mittelstaedt, age 70, of North Branch passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by his family in a room filled with music.
Bob was born July 7, 1952 in Minneapolis to Lawrence and Eleanor "Ellie" Mittelstaedt. He was raised in North Branch where he graduated from high school in 1970. Bob spent his career working at Honeywell for over 35 years. He enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, and spending time with family and friends, but his true passion in life was music.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Ellie Mittelstaedt, and his sister: Karen Mittelstaedt.
He is survived by his daughters: Katie (Darin) Engelby, Jessica (Bryan) Hunt, and Ashley (Dustin) Anderson; as well as his grandchildren Reese, Brooks, and Quinn Anderson.
Bob's sense of humor along with his love and knowledge of music will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life to honor Bob's memory will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at North Branch Pizza Pub (6407 Main St) at 12pm. Please join us in celebrating Bob's life.
Arrangement are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
