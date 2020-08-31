Robert Carl Monk of North Branch, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at age 74, after a long struggle with heart and general health issues. Robert was a beloved father, son, uncle, brother, educator and friend of many. His parents, Carl and Mary (Boyd) Monk, gave birth to Robert on May 6, 1946 in Brockton, Massachusetts and then to his sister Donna, after which they moved to Minnesota for career and to be closer to his mother’s family. Robert graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul, Minnesota with honors, and then attended college at the University of Minnesota. During college, Robert enlisted in the US Army on July 15, 1968 and served two years stateside while married to Sandy (Krueger) Kneissel, finishing as Specialist 5 (Promotable), on June 1, 1970 with an Honorable Discharge. Then Robert completed his degree in Education and began his lifelong career in the North Branch Public Schools, where he taught English, US History and Social Studies for grades 6 and 8. Robert loved being an educator, loved the subjects he taught, and loved his students. Robert married Joni Walker in 1992 and together they had two children, Chelsea and Garrett. He loved his children and stepdaughters Hannah and Holly, helping them to the best of his ability to realize their importance and worth. Robert retired from teaching in 2009, which left him more time for his children, and to enjoy the woods, water, birds, family, and the seasons of Sherwood Forest in North Branch. Robert is survived by his daughter Chelsea (and partner Brandon), son Garrett (Jade), stepdaughters Hannah Hougo (Keith) and Holly Morgel (Kurt); former wives Sandy (Krueger) Kneissel and Joni (Walker) Monk; his brothers Richard (Rattana), David, Daniel (Wonseon Chang), Michael (Chanhassen); brother-in-law Jim Weihrauch; sister-in-law Suzanne (Massachusetts); sisters Donna (Monk) Boyd, Patricia, and Linda Hunt; and special mention to his surviving mother Mary (Boyd) who is 96 years young; all in addition to many, many nieces, nephews and their families. Robert was preceded in death by father Carl Frank Monk, his brother Michael Monk of Boston, Massachusetts, his sister Nancy Weihrauch, and his niece Kristi. Also awaiting him are the family’s beloved previous pets, Rascal and Princess. A visitation for Robert’s many friends and former students will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A private family service will take place followed by interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
