Robert Scott Schaefer, age 55, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center, in Wyoming, Minnesota. Robert was born in Hudson, Wisconsin on January 31, 1965 to Joseph and Helen Schaefer. Bob was a faithful and dedicated employee at Plastech Corporation for 30 years and will be dearly missed. He grew up in Hinckley, Minnesota and attended elementary and high school there. As a boy he spent much of his time at the family cabin. He loved swimming. Hours and hours spent in the water and doing cannon balls off the dock. Winter, for Bob, brought snow forts, skating, and sledding at the pit. Good days of youth. He had a tremendous love for his daughter, Brandi. His first grandchild will be born in January, 2021. Bob enjoyed watching the Twins and the Vikings, reminiscing about the past, and talking about cars and racing. He was witty with humor and expression. He is preceded in death by his parents; Joe and Helen Schaefer, and two brothers; William Schaefer and Randall Schaefer. Bob is survived by his loving daughter, Brandi Schaefer of Hinckley, Minnesota, and five siblings; Gary (Sharon) Schaefer of North Branch, Minnesota, Daniel (Lynette) Schaefer of Hinckley, Minnesota, Michael (Pam) Schaefer of Moose Lake, Minnesota, Rebecca (David) Pemberton of Moose Lake, Minnesota and Sandra (Robert) Vaillancourt of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sisters in Law; Fay (Clair) Hengesteg, Northwoods, Iowa and Cheri Schaefer, Gillette, Wyoming, and many nieces and nephews. God bless his memory. There will be a Private Family Graveside Service held at Spring Park Cemetery in Sandstone, Minnesota on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. with Pastor Fred Goldschmidt officiating. There will be a drive thru visitation at the cemetery following the service from 1:15 p.m. until 2 p.m. Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota
