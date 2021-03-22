Robert “Bob” Patrick Schmidt, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in North Branch, Minnesota on March 16, 2021. Bob was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 5, 1940 to Gottfried and Margaret Schmidt and attended Humboldt High School. He worked as a foreman for New Brighton Lumber in New Brighton, Minnesota and married Nancy Baumgart of South St. Paul, Minnesota. They moved to North Branch in 1974, and raised dogs, cats, horses, cattle and hogs on their hobby farm. Bob absolutely loved animals and the outdoors. Bob was very friendly and outgoing, with a great smile and sense of humor. He was an avid reader, mystery novels were his favorites. Bob was also a talented woodworker and created many beautiful pieces, including bird houses and park benches in his spare time. He and Nancy were also active square dancers. In retirement, Bob and Nancy spent their winters in their second home of Port Aransas, Texas, where they made many wonderful friends. Bob particularly enjoyed a good cribbage game with friends and neighbors. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, parents Gottfried and Margaret, and sister Dolores. He is survived by son Mark and daughter-in-law Lisa; grandchildren Nicole (Ryan), Matthew (Madison), Lucas (Kaylynn); great-granddaughter Monroe; daughter Karin; sister Marge and brother-in-law George; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Bob will be incredibly missed but will never be forgotten. He did not wish to have a visitation or public funeral service. In lieu of a memorial or donation of flowers, you may consider making a donation to the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org/), as Bob loved animals his whole life.
