Robert “Bob” Leo Patterson, 76 of Isle, MN, much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend, passed away on October 24, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on November 8, 2020, 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life, 1-3 p.m., at the Wahkon Inn, Wahkon, MN, welcome for all of Bob’s family and friends, to share their favorite memories and stories. Bob was born in Leavenworth, KS on October 9, 1944. He moved to Lucas, IA in his youth where he grew up on “the family farm.” Bob moved to Minnesota in the early 60’s where he soon became involved in the construction trade. He started several businesses throughout his life; cabinets, saw sharpening, pole building construction and P & M Truss, Inc. He also farmed row crops and raised beef cattle for a number of years in Isanti. Bob married Diane in 1998 and together they started Isle Discount Supply in 2000, and moved to the Mille Lacs Lake area. Bob was passionate about whatever work he set out to do and fondly referred to his work as a hobby. He enjoyed traveling in his motor coach, going on cruises and socializing with friends and family near his homes in Isle and Englewood, FL. Most recently, he loved to get in his side by side with Diane and go for miles, trail riding near and far. He had many passions, a brilliant mind and his entrepreneurial spirit led to much success. Bob was a supportive member of the International Moose. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Patterson, infant children Scott, Alana and Alicia. He is survived by his loving wife Diane; his four children, Lona (Scott) Ohland of Eagan, MN, Cheryl (Mike) Schimming of Princeton, MN, Christine Bratten of Milaca, MN, Richard (Kelly) Patterson of Cambridge, MN. Bob is also survived by 12 loving grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three step-children, Mike (Renee) Swiantkiewicz, Stacy (Mark) Skoglund, Darcey (Trevor) Sloneker. Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services of Isle, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
