Robert "Bob" Clayton Fisher of Mount Horeb, Wis. died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born in South San Francisco, Calif., on Oct. 12, 1944, to Clinton Harley and Marie Luella (Simonson) Fisher.
Robert was baptized on April 21, 1957, at the Cloverdale Methodist Church in Cloverdale, Calif. He graduated from high school in 1964 from Coos Bay High School, Coos Bay, Ore., and received his associate degree from Coos Bay Junior College.
Robert married Kathleen Marie Craig in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served until 1971. Afterwards he went to Colorado State University and got a degree in Computer Science. Robert worked for Consolidated Freightways for a number of years. Bob went to Luther-Northwestern Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., and graduated with a Masters of Divinity degree. He served congregations in Calumet, Mich., Ironwood, Mich., Clara City, Minn., and Harrisville, Crystal Lake and Richford, Wis.
Bob met Kelli Lynn Timmer while he served in Calumet and she served a church in Hancock. They were married on May 15, 1993, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hancock, Mich. He enjoyed baking, reading and cross-stitching. He and Kelli liked to go camping and visit historical sites along the way. Bob was interested in volunteering for a variety of organizations like AARP, first responders debriefing, divorce support and AIDS.
Left to mourn his death are his wife, Kelli; his son, Craig (Chantra) Fisher of Cambridge, Minn.; his grandchildren, Isabella, Keller, Jack and Max Fisher; his mother-in-law, Suzanne Timmer; his sister-in-law, Kris Timmer; his brother-in-law, Kyle (Sanic) Timmer; his nieces, Mayara, Darien and Samantha; plus other family members and friends.
He joins in heaven his parents; his brothers, Thomas, Warren and Jerry Fisher; his father-in-law, William Timmer; plus other family members and friends.
Funeral service followed by military honors held at Perry Lutheran Church, 1057 State Highway 78, Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022. Visitation held at Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral and Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorials may be gifted in Bob's name to Perry Lutheran Church and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.