Richard “Sarge” Lee Hooker passed away on January 2, 2020 at his home in Grandy, MN at the age of 76. Sarge is survived by his loving friend, Janice Lane of Grandy; sons, Rob (wife Tammy), Ryan; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sister, Betsy (Bob); special friend, Larry; niece, nephew, great nephew, cousins and friends. Sarge was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; his parents, Marion and Dolores and his son, Richard Lee Hooker II. Sarge will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:45 a.m., Assembly Area #3. A memorial service will be held in Brook Park held in the Spring. More information at methvenfuneralhome.com.
