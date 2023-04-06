Rick Steltz, 65, of Rush City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home on Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
He graduated from Rush City High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army his senior year. During his active service he was stationed in Germany (Wildflecken, Schweinfurt), Fort Devens (MA), Fort Lewis (WA), and Fort Polk (LA). After serving 20 years in the military, the next 26 were spent working in the trucking industry. He was a hardworking man and always kept busy. Rick was involved with the Rush City Lions and the Twin Cities HOG Blaine Minnesota Chapter. In his spare time he loved to travel around the world and ride his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife (Holly) of 40 years, as well as children Heather (Egidijus) and Andrew (Elizabeth). He is also survived by his sister Bonnie (Neil), his brothers Ron and Ken as well as many family members and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Jean Steltz.
