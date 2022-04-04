Richard L. Peltier, age 83, of Stacy, MN, unexpectedly passed away at his E-Z Livin' Ranch on April 2, 2022.
Richard retired from Buckbee Mears Co after 47 years. Richard loved the farm life. He spent 40 years living in Maplewood on his small hobby farm. Richard also helped his parents on their dairy farm in Hugo. He then retired to his land, the E-Z Livin' Ranch, in 2007 to enjoy watching his family grow. He sat on the porch watching the grandkids and great-grandkids as they had their own adventures. The land in Stacy was a haven, where many friends and family enjoyed long summer days and bonfire nights.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty; children, Pam (Ron) Galloway, Sue (Kevin), Mike (Mary) John; brother, LeRoy (Mary) Peltier; five grandchildren, Tim (Nicole), Tamara (Mark), Nic (Nikki), Jake, Dylan; seven great-grandchildren, Cole, Josie, Derek, Finley, Sofia, Cooper, Cameron; as well as his extended family, Peltiers, Mirons, Libertys and numerous friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Rev. Shane Stoppel-Wasinger officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
