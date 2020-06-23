Richard Lloyd Gillette age 65, of Stanchfield, MN passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN from complications from heart surgery. Richard Lloyd Gillette was born March 13, 1955 in Princeton, MN to Lloyd & Mary Ann Gillette. He attended school in Princeton, MN. After completing school, he joined the Army National Guard of MN, and received an honorable discharge in 1974. He married Teresa Anderson in June of 1975 in Watertown, SD, and they had their son David in 1976. They then divorced in 1996. Richard worked for various companies as a parts painter, construction laborer, auto dismantler, and delivered newspapers. Richard enjoyed socializing (having a good party), John Deere anything, he would walk around saying “Green We Ride Alone” and driving us crazy, mowing grass, garage sales, thrift stores, junking and finally getting to know his two grandsons. Richard is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mary Ann, and Grandparents. Richard is survived by his son David (Angie) Gillette, sister Jean (John) Taylor, brother Randy (Gena) Gillette, Grandson’s Austin & Dalton Gillette, and Richard’s many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial service will be held at 11 am on Sunday July 12, 2020 at David & Angie Gillette’s home, with Dan Kuntz officiating. “1501 Badger Blvd W Stanchfield, MN 55080” Burial will be scheduled later at Green Lake Cemetery. Arrangements by, Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244
