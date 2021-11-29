Richard Francis Muellner of Rock Creek passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 26, 2021.
Richard, the son of Frank and Angela Muellner was born June 18, 1944 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He married Patricia Pangerl January 28,1967 and they were blessed with two children, Theresa and Gregory.
Richard worked in maintenance for Plastech Research in Rush City for over 18 years. Later, Richard established Northern Lights Transportation and transported frozen foods. Throughout his worklife, Richard continued to farm.
Richard is survived by his wife Pat Muellner; daughter Terri (fiance Butch Johnson); son Gregory (Kimberly) Muellner; grandchildren Emily, Aden and Austin; sisters Annabelle Tollefson, Bernice Ulik, Lynnette (Bob) Downing; brothers Walter Muellner, Mark (Chris) Muellner; sisters-in-law Linda (Loren) Ronzheimer, Brenda (Lee) Huenecke, Cindy Pangerl, Wendy (Len) Jannusch, Jodi Hammill; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Laurence and Winifred Pangerl; sister-in-law Judy Bostrom; brothers-in-law: Tony Ulik, Marvin Tollefson and Larry Pangerl.
Due to COVID concerns, a celebration of Richard's life will be held in the spring of 2022.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
