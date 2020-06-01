Richard "Dick" Joseph Jacobson

Richard “Dick” Jacobson of Pine City passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Centra Care St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 87. Richard Joseph Jacobson was born November 12, 1932 to Arthur and Leona (Pangerl) Jacobson on a farm southwest of Pine City on the Brunswick Road in Royalton Township, Pine County, Minnesota. Dick was baptized, made his first communion and was confirmed as well as being a member at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. In his younger years, he enjoyed singing and going to dances. Before Dick’s retirement, he worked as a baker and a butcher. He loved to cook and eat, so he worked for a couple of years for Grand Casino as a prep cook before he fully retired. He enjoyed getting together with family and friends. Dick is survived by his sisters Lucille Hexum of New Richland, WI, Frances (Orville) Heinrich of Rush City; great-aunt Dorothy Ruby of Pine City; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Leona Jacobson; brother-in-law Keith Hexum. Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Dick at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the Mass all at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
