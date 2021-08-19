Reverend William (Bill) P. Fox (78) passed on July 26th, 2021 in Amarillo, Texas. survived by wife Sue Fox; Brother and sister-in- law: Gary and Colleen Fox; Sisters: Linda and Charles Hutton; Maggie Kofstad. Stepsons: Burke Fauks; Chad and Tami Fauks; Brother-in-law: Gary Thompson; Sister- in-law and brother-in-law: Jeanne and Gary Tast; Mother-in-law: Helen Cunnien Pollreis. Other survivors: Daughters: Ami Gaudette and Lindy King; Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service: August 28, 2021 at Aitkin Funeral Home with visitation 10am to 12pm; service at 12 noon with lunch to follow, Interment Woodland Cemetery in McGregor, Minnesota with Military honors. Sue’s mailing address is 1414 Sunrise Dr. #10, Amarillo, TX 79104.
