Retta "Bunny" Nelson

Retta “Bunny” Marie Nelson of Grasston was born Easter Sunday, April 13, 1941 in Rush City. She passed away August 7, 2021 at the age of 80 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. She was the oldest of four daughters of William and Loretta Stanton of Pine City. As a child she had a passion for horses, so as an adult she learned to train them and loved to show, earning many ribbons and awards in the process. Her flower garden gave her much joy and always had many varieties over the years. She was a school bus driver for the Princeton, Milaca, Mora and Braham School Systems and drove for over 50 years, often having the opportunity to drive three generations of the same families. During the school day, you would see her bus parked at the Braham High School where she dedicated her energy as a special education paraprofessional. After hours, she would drive the Basketball, Volleyball and Speech Teams to their games and meets. Dressed in Braham colors and team shirts, she would enjoy sitting in the bleachers watching and cheering them on. On her days off in the winter, she would be out snowmobiling and summer months traveling to Wyoming with her family, riding horses in the mountains. In November 2008, Retta earned her private pilot’s license. She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Richard; sisters, Louis Stone, Ruth Ekstrom, Jean Drevecky (Terry); sons, Robert, Chad (Liz), and Shawn (Winnie); grandchildren, Robert Jr. (Erica), Katharina (Johnathon Boyles), Laura, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Faith, Angelina and Brooks; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Please join the family as we gather in celebration to share stories and memories of Retta from 2-5 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Hope Lutheran Church in Grasston. Graveside service and inurnment will be held immediately following (5 PM) at the Grasston Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Braham Area Education Foundation. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.