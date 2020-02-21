Raynard Larson of Prior Lake, MN passed peacefully at home on February 20, 2020 at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his wife Gala; parents Adolph and Ethel Larson; brothers Roy, Ralph, Raymond and sister Marion. Raynard is survived by his daughter Cindy Larson (Butch Cowden) of Prior Lake; son Michael (Shawn) Larson of Clear Lake Iowa; grandchildren Drew and Ben; brother Ronnie (Linda) Larson of Harris and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Raynard are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 with time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City, MN. Raynard will be interred with military honors in the Oak Grove Cemetery of Harris. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
