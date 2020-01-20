Ray “Ole” Nordin, age 93, of Cambridge, MN passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Raymond was born January 10, 1927 in Pine City, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and sisters. Ray will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Audrey; daughter, Sheree (Mark); granddaughter, Shayna (Ben); grandson, Brandon (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Madaline, Isabella, Jack and Sam; sister, Helen; brother, Roger; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, MN with visitation at 10 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralservices.com for the Nordin family.
Ray "Ole" Nordin
