Randal "Randy" Lee Miller

Randy Miller of Rush City passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 1, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident at the age of 60.
Randal Lee Miller was born December 10, 1961 to Wesley and Helen (Purdy) Miller in Pine City, Minnesota. Randy was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. He attended Milburn Country School and Pine City Schools.
Randy worked for Bill's Station, Bill's Ice and Tim's Crossroads Station. In 1991, Randy took over his dad's cattle hauling business and he later added a freight business. After selling the freight business, Randy started driving semi for Paul Haug Trucking which was a job he loved.
Randy married Laurie Scheele in 1994. Laurie was the love of his life. They did a lot together.
Randy is survived by his wife Laurie Miller of Rush City; brothers Bob Miller, Jim (Monica) Miller and Tom Miller all of Pine City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Tim (Kim) Scheele, Bob (Debra) Scheele, JoAnne Hawley and Tina May all of Rush City; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Joan Havel; nieces Jaci Miller of Pine City, Ericka Miller of Cambridge, Taylor Scheele (Nick Anglo) of Rush City, Bailey Havel (Jesse Jensen) of Hinckley, Mikayla May of North Dakota; nephews Jacob Miller of St. Paul, Trevor Haugrud (Katie Koppy), Travis (Sara) Haugrud all of Rush City, Zac (Tori) Scheele of Harris, Blaine Scheele, Vinnie Scheele both of Rush City; great-nephews Myles Haugrud, Tucker Haugrud, Easton Anglo all of Rush City, John Scheele of Harris, Gabriel Jensen of Hinckley; great-nieces Haylie Haugrud of Rush City, Lacey Scheele of Harris, Mazikeen Jensen of Hinckley; special little brother Paul (Donna) Haug; special little nephew Chase Haug; Blue Heeler Sadie; many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Helen Miller; grandparents William and Bessie Miller, Walter and Mary Purdy; niece Lacey Scheele.
Funeral services with Pastor Cary Johnson officiating held for Randy at 11 AM, Wednesday March 9, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Visitation and reviewal held from 5-8 PM Tuesday, March 8 and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Interment in Hustletown Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City--Olson Chapel.
