Ralph Wallace Kriesel, age 51, of Motley, MN, lost his battle to colon cancer on February 15, 2020. He became sick two years ago and fought hard. Ralph was the son of Dale and Marlys Kriesel. He worked at many different jobs including firefighter, truck driver and mechanic. Ralph graduated from Cambridge High School and Anoka Tech. He lived in Isanti, MN for most of his life and moved up north about 10 years ago. Ralph is survived by his fiancé, Candace; children, Amanda, Andrew, Zeva, Mia; his fiance’s son, Brandon; his parents, Dale and Marlys; brothers and sister, Jeff, Kim and Gary; nine nieces and nephews; 15 great nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by grandparents, aunts, uncles and a nephew. A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 at the Pillager Community Center. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.
