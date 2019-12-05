Phyllys Hargarten, 80, of Mitchell, SD, formerly of Pine City, MN, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church (31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy, MN 55079) with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Phyllys Hargarten
To plant a tree in memory of Phyllys Hargarten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.