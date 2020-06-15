Phyllis May Borgstrom

Phyllis Borgstrom passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Ecumen Assisted Living in North Branch at the age 94. Phyllis May Bahneman was born May 6, 1926 to Arthur and Rubie (Larson) Bahneman in St. Paul, Minnesota. Phyllis grew up on a farm in Afton township with her parents and sister Muriel. She attended and graduated from Stillwater High School and moved to St. Paul where she worked at West Publishing. In 1948, Phyllis met and married Darrell Borgstrom. Together they raised four children: Steve, Karen, Jon, and Kathy and resided in St. Paul for 10 years. After leaving the city, they moved to a 40 acre hobby farm in Cottage Grove where Darrell pursued his dream of farming but also continued working at Whirlpool in St. Paul. Phyllis was kept busy running a household and taking care of their four children. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable garden and preserved her bountiful yields. Phyllis was an avid baker and there were always cookies in the cookie jar. She stayed home until all her children started school and then got a job at Crestview Elementary School where she worked as a cook and did their baking. The job was great as she was able to be home when her children were home and still have time to tend her gardens in the summer months. Once their children were in high school, Phyllis went to work at 3M in the accounts payable department until she retired. When Darrell and Phyllis retired, they bought land and built a home in Rush City. It was ideal as Darrell could farm and Phyllis could have her gardens. Phyllis worked a few part time jobs at a Rush City nursery in early spring and summer and as a substitute cook at the Rush City High School during the school year. She continued gardening and baking but now she also had time to volunteer in the community and pursue her love of quilting. Both Darrell and Phyllis were active in their church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City, for many years. Phyllis was in the quilting club and involved with the food shelf program. Phyllis was married to the love of her life, Darrell Borgstrom for 66 years. She loved her family and it showed in the care, love and devotion for her husband and children. She enjoyed her time at home working on her hobbies of gardening, baking, quilting and reading. In 2011, Darrell and Phyllis sold the farm and moved to a town home in Rush City. Darrell passed away in July, 2015, and Phyllis chose to move to an apartment to be near friends, but after a serious fall the family felt it best for her to move into assisted living at Ecumen in North Branch where she lived her remaining years. Phyllis is survived by her children Steven (Beverly) Borgstrom of Cape Coral, Florida, Karen Ehlen (Dennis Lamm) of Dayton, Jon (Cathy) Borgstrom of Eagan, Kathy Byrd (Mark Whetstone) of Milsap, Texas; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Rubie Bahneman; husband Darrell Borgstrom; sister Muriel Schaefer. Reverend Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Phyllis: 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at the First Evangelical Church of Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place Tuesday, June 23 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Memorials may be directed to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
