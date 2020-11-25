Phyllis Leona Burton

Phyllis Burton of Rush City passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home at the age of 76. Phyllis Leona Marlow was born February 7, 1944 to Leonard and Rosalie (Starlight) Marlow in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Phyllis had a green thumb and numerous plants. She enjoyed feeding the birds, word puzzles and watching scary movies. Phyllis loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lastly, besides her family, Phyllis loved her cats. Phyllis will be loved and missed by all family and friends. Phyllis is survived by her children Dennis (Lori) Anderson of St. Paul, Darren (Heidi) Burton of Willow River; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara (Wally) Anderson of Wood Lake, Joan (Don) Lockwood of Forest Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Rosalie Marlow; husband Hughie Burton; sons William Anderson and Robert Anderson; brother Leonard Marlow, Jr.; sister Jeanette Marlow. Memorial funeral services for Phyllis will be held at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City on Monday, November 30, 2020. The interment will take place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your local animal shelter in her honor. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel www.funeralandcremationservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.