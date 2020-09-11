Phyllis Swanson passed away peacefully at her home at Encore of North Branch on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 87 years old. Phyllis Jacobs was born March 6, 1933 to Edward and Amelia Jacobs at home in St. Paul, Minnesota. She grew up in West St. Paul along with her six sisters and two brothers. When she entered high school she went away to boarding school, at the Good Counsel Academy in Mankato where she was aspiring to become a Catholic nun. In her junior year, she changed her mind and moved back home. In 1951, she joined the United States Army. She wanted to be a nurse. When she finished, she was an LPN. She served two years. She married Wendell Swanson on December 13, 1952. They moved to Harris in 1958 and lived there until June of 2019 when she moved into Encore Assisted Living in North Branch. Phyllis also worked as a nurse at nursing homes in Cambridge, Rush City and Pine City. She enjoyed camping, campfires, swimming, skating, crocheting, playing the piano, singing in her church, writing poems, sitting on her porch swing and retiring to Florida for the month of February. But the most important thing in life to her was her family! Phyllis is survived by her children Deborah (Gordon) Trosen of Verndale, Sandra (Allen) Weisbrod of North Branch, Wendell Jr. (Bonnie) Swanson, Randall (Sandie) Swanson all of Harris, Stephen (Lisa Elliott) Swanson of San Jacinto, California, David (Linda) Swanson of Stark, John Swanson of Rush City; son-in-law John Strachan of La Quinta, California; 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters Mary Ramberg and Amy Jacobs both of North Branch; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Amelia Jacobs; husband Wendell Swanson; children Joseph and Ginene; great-grandchildren Hope Williams, Finnegan Swanson, Maria Borland; siblings Margaret, Helen, Elaine, Liz, Eddie and Billy; father-in-law and mother-in-law; one sister-in-law; three brothers-in-law. Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis: 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. A time for family and friends to gather is planned for two hours prior to the Mass at the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. Phyllis Swanson’s complete obituary is available at www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.