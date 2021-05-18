Philip O. Lundeen, age 84, of Isanti, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020. Philip was born on the family farm March 16, 1936, the youngest child of Mark and Edna Lundeen. Graduating from St. Francis High School, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College and St. Cloud State University prior to enlisting in the Army, where he was stationed in the Kenai Peninsula when Alaska gained statehood. After the Army, Philip returned to the family farm, where he lived the remainder of his life, raising cattle, pigs, sheep and, finally, miniature donkeys. Philip was united in marriage to Betty McIntyre Aug. 14, 1965, and they raised three children, Elisabeth, Annette and Timothy. Off-farm, he worked for 30-plus years for Hoffman Engineering, operating a sheer press, cutting steel that became electrical boxes used around the world. After retirement, Philip became sexton of Long Lake Community Cemetery. Throughout his life, Philip enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially baseball, which he played in each decade of his life until his 70s. Family was also important, and he would explain the family history and genealogy to anyone who would listen. A trip of his lifetime was to Norway, Sweden and Finland in 1985. Philip was preceded in death by his parents Mark and Edna, brother Mark “Sonny” Lundeen Jr., sister Ruth Maples and nephew Randy McIntyre. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Betty, and children Lisa, Annette and Tim, sister Elna Swanson, sister-in-law Sharon Edin and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Myositis Association (www.myositis.org). A Memorial Service for Philip and his sister Ruth Lundeen Maples (1927-2020) will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Long Lake Lutheran Church in rural Isanti. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
