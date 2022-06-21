Peggy Jean Opheim passed away suddenly on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home.
Peggy was born on January 16, 1962 to Gene and Irene Bartel at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After attending Sheridan Elementary and Richfield West Junior High, she attended and graduated from Richfield High School in Richfield, Minnesota. Peggy later attended the Minneapolis Technical Institute where she received a Medical Secretary Certificate. For many years following, Peggy worked in medical transcription, after which she drove school bus for several years.
Peggy is survived by her sons Zack (Elizabeth) Opheim of Sioux Falls, SD, Matt Opheim of Cambridge, MN, and Ben Opheim of Cambridge, MN. She is also survived by three grandsons Isaac Opheim, Levi Opheim, and Josiah Opheim of Sioux Falls, SD.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Gene Bartel.
Peggy took joy in the simple things of life. She was a believer in Jesus and enjoyed reading scriptures and spending time with Christian friends. She spent much of her free-time helping people in need. She was also a great cook who enjoyed gardening, canning and feeding friends and family with the fruits of her labor. Peggy loved to talk to people, and she was always making new friends. She will be missed.
Funeral service held at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St. in Cambridge, MN, 763-689-2244, at 2 PM June 25, 2022 with Pastor Travis Blake officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment at Union Cemetery, Pine City, MN. Flowers can be sent to Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.