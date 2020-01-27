Pearl Mae (Giffrow) Bacon, age 81, formerly of Braham, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. Pearl is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, son Mark, brother Harvey (Mary Ann) Giffrow, brothers-in-law, Donald Lidke and Bill Smock. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Laurie) of Braham, Melvin of Rush City, Matthew (Melissa) of Stanchfield; daughter-in-law Susan Heidt Bacon of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Nicole, Natalie, Dustin, Anthony, and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Brax, and Liam; siblings, Harriet Lidke, Angeline Giffrow, Leona (Bradley) Dressel, Geraldyne (Junior) Von Loh, and Charles Giffrow; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran church. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Julie Beck. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Pearl Mae Bacon
