Paul "the Plumber" Anderson

Paul Ernest “the Plumber” Anderson, of Braham, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was 73 years old. Paul was born on October 26, 1946 in Grandy, Minnesota to parents Ernest L. and Hildur E. (Swanson) Anderson. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilynn, son Mark, brother Peter, and brother-in-law Jim Seuntjens. He is survived by his children, Dan (Ann) of Eagle River, AK and Shelly (Roger) Denny of Chugiak, AK; nine grandchildren; sisters, Carol Seuntjens of Florida, Mary (Lyle) Laturno of Winona, and Ruth (Ron) Grundyson of Braham; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families, and numerous friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Braham Moose Lodge. Rev. Steve Jennisch will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Memorials are preferred to the Braham Moose Lodge or Allina Hospice. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.