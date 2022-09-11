Paul R. Bostrom

Paul Richard Bostrom, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 16 at North Isanti Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A meal will be served after the service. Interment will be at 2 P.M. at Isanti Union Cemetery.
Paul was born December 15, 1941, to Edward and Ruth Bostrom. He was born and grew up on his parent's farm east of Isanti. He was the sixth of seven children. December 7, 1963, he was united in marriage to Janet Broddy. They purchased the farm from his parent's estate, and he farmed there the rest of his life. Born and raised on the land that he farmed longer than the previous three generations combined. Paul and Janet had two daughters, Julie and Jill.
Paul taught his daughters to work hard and have faith in Jesus Christ. His family will always remember all the support he gave them. He was active at North Isanti Baptist Church. The passion of his life was farming the land, John Deere equipment, and his Holstein cattle.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers and their wives, John and Beverly Bostrom, Don and Marion Bostrom and Kenny and Harriet Bostrom; brothers-in-law, John E. Larson and Harold Johnson; niece, Cindy Dahlin and nephew, Tim Larson.
Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; daughters Julie (Scott) Rosenberg and Jill (Steve) Stavos; grandchildren Ryan (Kathrine) Rosenberg, Kaelyn Rosenberg (Tony Pham), Brett (Elly) Stavos, Megan (Nick) Booker; four great grandsons, William, Alexander, Matthew and Bennett; Baby Booker arriving in March; sisters Mary Ann Johnson and Liz Larson; brother Roger (Joan) Bostrom; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pregnancy Resource Center/Lex Specialty Clinic, Children Shelter of Cebu, Samaritans Purse or a charity of choice in Paul's memory. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
