Paul R. Bostrom

Paul Richard Bostrom, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 16 at North Isanti Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A meal will be served after the service. Interment will be at 2 P.M. at Isanti Union Cemetery.

