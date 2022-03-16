Paul L. Mohn, age 79 of North Branch passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Encore of North Branch.
Paul was born on April 28, 1942 and raised on his family farm in Almelund. He graduated from Taylors Falls High School class of 1960. After graduating he served in the Army and Army Reserves. He married his wife Sandra and together they had and raised four children.
Paul started his career at Almelund Feed Mill followed by Anderson Koch Ford as "The" tractor mechanic. He finished his career at Central Turf Farms, from where he retired. He then moved to Brook Park with his girlfriend Sandy Keocher. Anyone who knew our dad, knows what a great Story teller he was. Dad was very proud of his Swedish heritage. He was able to visit Sweden three times and made many lasting friendships while there. He enjoyed the outdoors, farming and cutting wood with his friend Bruce and hunting in his younger years. The time he spent at Encore he enjoyed singing, listening to music, working on puzzles and visiting with old and new friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anna and August Mohn, mother, Margaret, stepfather, Donald Aasen, Uncles, Maynard and Garfield Mohn, Aunt, Audry (Paul) Holm and his beautiful daughter Renee Mohn Armstrong.
He is survived by his daughter, Lesley (Lynn) Mohn, son, Travis (Kelly) Mohn, daughter, Kelly Rae (Robert) Hunter, brothers, Drew (Lori) Aasen, Brian Aasen, Danial (Laura) Aasen, sister, Carol (Erik) Kristoffersen; grandchildren, Jessica, James, Jacob, Shelby, Ryan, Travis, Kelsey, Brianna, Paula, Seth and Sadie; great grandchildren, Ian, Evalynn, Emersyn and Elena and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and special friend Sandy Keocher.
Many thanks to the staff at Encore of North Branch for their excellent care and compassion shown to Paul.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund with Pastor Matt Saarem officiating. Visitation took place one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
