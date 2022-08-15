Paul Gene Anderson was born in Grandy, Minnesota on August 10th of 1943 to Elvera and Oliver Anderson. He was the second born of 7 children including his big brother Jim and younger siblings Eileen, Caroline, Leland, Johnny and Jeanne.
After completing his schooling first in a one room school house and then graduating high school in a class of around 60 students in Braham, he went to college at the University of Minnesota.
Upon graduating, he was recruited by NASA to work in Houston, Texas. He and his wife, Loretta (Lori), moved to Texas where they expanded their family to include two children, both girls, Wendy and Kathleen.
Paul first marriage ended in divorce but he remained good friends with Lori. He married Eleanor in 1990 and remained happily married to her for the rest of his life.
During his retirement, Paul enjoyed his cars, volunteering at River Bend Park, walking dogs, both his own and as a small business and reflecting on life.
Paul was passionate about the environment and all of the sentient creatures that depend upon it. He was particularly interested with wolves and their recovery. He felt strongly that it is our responsibility to do what we can to protect and preserve resources for future generations of all kinds.
Private memorial services were held August 13, 2022 for immediate family.
