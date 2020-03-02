Paul Reese; longtime resident of Stark/Harris area died suddenly Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Full obituary will appear next week. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Reese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

