Paul Reese, age 90, of Stark/Harris area passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a long battle with COPD and congestive heart failure. Paul Edward Reese was born at home on September 24, 1929 at the Reese Homestead on Reese Road outside of Harvard, Illinois to John and Edna (Pockrandt) Reese. He was one of 13 children. Growing up, he helped out on the family farm and was hired out to neighboring farms. As an adult, he worked multiple factory jobs and later became the farm manager and sheep herder for Hawthorne Farms in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. In 1949, Paul married Olive Fields and to this union two daughters were born, Marilyn and Cathy. In 1959, Paul moved his family to a farm he had bought just north of Fish Lake in Harris where he became a dairy farmer. In addition to running a farm, he drove school bus for 15 years for the North Branch school district and worked construction. In 1964, Paul remarried Gail Johnston and daughter Patty was born in 1966. In 1992, Paul quit farming and began his favorite job of delivering propane for Lakes Gas until his retirement in 2007. His hobbies included wine making, cutting wood, mowing lawn and keeping his woods “park-like.” In 1982, Paul and Rosalin Wentworth met and became devoted companions for 38 years; until his death. Paul is survived by his three daughters Marilyn (Curtis) Reese Ferrie of Akeley, Catherne Reese Johnson of Rush City, Patricia (Spencer) Reese Rude of Proctor; companion Rosalin Wentworth; three sisters Alice Brennecka, Gertrude Walter, Nancy Fern; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Edna Reese; nine siblings; son-in-law Robert Johnson. Reverend Dr. Vicki VanderVegt will officiate services for Paul Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery at Stark. As a tribute to Paul, the funeral procession will pass by the Reese Farm and honk once. Memorials may be directed to: Fairview Home Care and Hospice, 11740 Stinson, Chisago City, MN 55013. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
