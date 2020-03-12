Patrick Stewart Meade, formerly of Cambridge, age 27, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, after a long battle with alcohol addiction. He is survived by his parents, Lance and Dianna (Litchy) Meade; his sister, Brittany Meade; grandparents, Ronald and Beverly Litchy and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Patrick wouldn’t want to be defined by his addiction and mistakes, he was so much more than that. Patrick was a kind, intelligent child, who could be feisty and outspoken but would do anything for anyone and could light up a room with his smile and eclectic sense of humor all while struggling with his addiction. He loved his family, wanted to adopt every cat he saw, loved roads/road signs and to watch his beloved Minnesota Vikings. This was the real Patrick and he should be remembered for this and not the mistakes that were made. Patrick definitely wanted to live; while at the hospital he had talked about changing his life for the better but didn’t get the opportunity. A remembrance for Patrick will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the East Side VFW, 104 Franklin Avenue NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos for display.
