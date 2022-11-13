June 29, 1938 - November 8, 2022
Patrick Edward McKnight, 84, of North Branch, MN, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, MN, surrounded by his family.
Patrick Edward McKnight, 84, of North Branch, MN, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, MN, surrounded by his family.
Pat was born on June 29, 1938 in Rochester, MN. He had a very unusual childhood, living part of the time with family, was adopted by his uncle and aunt, the McKnights, and spent several years in an orphanage in Ohio. Pat then joined the US Army in the late 50s/early 60s; he spent some time in Europe while in the military. After his discharge, he worked at several different jobs, becoming a jack of all trades. He was a hardworking man, he worked for the MN DNR, the Stockyards in So. St. Paul, Standard Concrete, several construction jobs and finally started his favorite job, delivering newspapers. He delivered for the Scotsman and then worked as Route Supervisor for the Cambridge Star and also delivered papers for them.
Pat had many different hobbies, raising pigeons, collecting stamps and coins, and collecting a lot of 'stuff' that might be needed someday. And he greatly enjoyed playing Bingo!
Pat is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly; by his children, Sherri (Jeff) Norby, Teresa (Aaron) Borowick and Cary (Garth) Gatzke; and grandchildren Alex and Sophia Borowick and Samuel Norby. Also survived by his sister Betsy Johns of Maplewood and brother (Ralph) Tom Currier of St. Paul; many nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
Pat was preceded in death by his son Michael McKnight in 2005 and by his brothers Edwin Currier, John Currier and Ronald McKnight.
Pat loved all his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Please join us for a celebration of Pat's life on Sunday, November 20th, in the TailGaters banquet room, from 2 to 5pm, in North Branch. Bring your stories so we can reminisce.
