Patrick M. Callahan

Patrick Callahan, 47, of Cambridge, MN, was discovered at home on January 26, 2022, where he had passed away unexpectedly.
Pat was born on May 17, 1974 to Michael and Mary Callahan. He was the second of four children and the indisputable comedian of the family, taking any and every opportunity to crack a joke or pull a prank. After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1993, he went on to become an accomplished Swiss Machinist, ending his career supporting the medical device industry. His confidence, curiosity and mechanical inclination served him well, not only as a machinist, but as a true "jack of all trades." There was no challenge too big when it came to fixing things around the house...unless it was a situation involving mice or bats. In those instances, Pat, the tough hotshot known by many around town, would seek refuge behind the locked bathroom door, likely crouched on the toilet for safety.
Fear of mice and bats aside, Pat was a true force of nature. His caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone he came into contact with. He combined the most beautiful, compassionate personality with an infectious smile and unmatched wit. He could find humor in the most mundane circumstances and thrived on keeping his friends and family laughing. Although he waged a valiant and excruciating battle with addiction, his family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was unendingly proud of his children, Zachery, Zebulun, and Emme and always tried his best to support and encourage them.
Pat was also passionate about mixed martial arts, hunting, fishing and travel. After an extensive backpacking trip to Thailand, he developed a special place in his heart for Southeast Asia and was fortunate enough to be able to return on multiple occasions.
Anyone who knew Pat will remember him as a kind-hearted, empathetic friend who was slow to judge and quick to love. But, perhaps it's his own words, written at the age of 14, that describe him best. "When I look at my reflection, I see a person who likes to have fun. This person doesn't worry about everything other people worry about. I care about others' problems and listen to them. I notice people for who they are and not how rich they are or how they look." This is truly how Pat lived his life and he will be sorely missed and forever remembered by all who loved him.
Pat was preceded in death by his father, Michael Callahan.
He is survived by his mother, Mary; his brothers, Steve (Beth) and Ryan; his sister, Erin; his children, Zachery, Zebulun and Emme; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and nephews.
A small, private memorial service is being planned. Strike Life Tributes is assisting the family with arrangements and will provide a link to a live stream of the service. A public Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bridging (www.bridging.org) in Pat's name. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
