Patricia (Patty) Ann Smethers, age 62, loving mother and grandmother, and soulmate to Kelly Clark passed away on November 19, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Stay and her grandparents.
Patty was born in 1959 in Princeton and grew up surrounded by her large family with her three siblings, aunts and uncles, and many cousins. She worked as a nurse at Cambridge Medical Center for 30+ years. As a mother, Patty was generous, loving, and dedicated to each of her four children. She spoiled her grandchildren as much as she possibly could. She was a very talented cook, loved gardening, and shopping.
She will be greatly missed by her fiancé Kelly Clark and her family including her mother, Helen Stay, siblings Sandy (Garry) Gray, Sheila (Chad) Swanson, Sheldon (Lisa) Stay, her four children Tyler (Gina), Blake (Melissa), Wade (Katie), Grace (Dylan), four grandchildren, mother-in-law Nila Hamilton as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The immediate family will hold a private service. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.