Patricia "Patti" Michels

Patricia "Patti" Kay Michels, age 56 of Cambridge, MN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 13, 2023 after living a life full of love. She was a blessing in so many lives and will be missed beyond measure.

Patti was born on February 7, 1967 to Judy and Thomas Evans. She grew up with her sister and two brothers and graduated Blaine High School in 1985. Patti raised her three daughters, who made up the entirety of her world, in Cambridge, MN. She was fiercely independent, full of life and loved adventure. Planning camping trips across the country to see new places and enjoy all the beauty the world offered was something she could be found doing often. Patti absolutely adored her grandchildren and spent much of her time watching them grow. She taught her grandchildren to explore the world and be kind. Patti was known to be able to help anybody with any type of problem. She always created a calm and loving space to make happy lifelong memories that will never be forgotten.

