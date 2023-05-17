Patricia "Patti" Michels

Patricia "Patti" Kay Michels, age 56 of Cambridge, MN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 13, 2023 after living a life full of love. She was a blessing in so many lives and will be missed beyond measure.
Patti was born on February 7, 1967 to Judy and Thomas Evans. She grew up with her sister and two brothers and graduated Blaine High School in 1985. Patti raised her three daughters, who made up the entirety of her world, in Cambridge, MN. She was fiercely independent, full of life and loved adventure. Planning camping trips across the country to see new places and enjoy all the beauty the world offered was something she could be found doing often. Patti absolutely adored her grandchildren and spent much of her time watching them grow. She taught her grandchildren to explore the world and be kind. Patti was known to be able to help anybody with any type of problem. She always created a calm and loving space to make happy lifelong memories that will never be forgotten.
Patti is survived by her children Kayla (Derek) Michels, Mandy (Aaron) Michels, and Rachel (Jacob) Mossberg; grandsons Porter (3.5 years), Hudson (1.5 years), Coleman (1.5 years); granddaughter Stella (1 week); mother Judy Evans; sister Peggy (Steve) Evans; brothers Bob (Teresa) Evans and Steve Evans; along with many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Evans.
Service to celebrate and remember Patti's life held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 24th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a luncheon following. Interment at Dalbo Baptist Cemetery following lunch. Visitation held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 23rd at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
